Tyrese Martin News: Coming off bench Saturday

Martin is not in Brooklyn's starting lineup against Miami on Saturday, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Martin made his sixth start of the season Wednesday against the Suns, but he missed nine of his 10 field-goal attempts and finished with two points, seven rebounds and two assists in a 108-84 loss. Martin will retreat to the bench Saturday while D'Angelo Russell enters the starting lineup following a one-game absence due to personal reasons.