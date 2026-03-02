Tyrese Martin News: Drills five treys in G League

Martin produced 26 points (10-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and two blocks in 41 minutes Sunday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 124-112 win over Grand Rapids Gold.

Martin led the Blue Coats in scoring by posting an impressive shooting line. He added 15 of his 26 points from downtown and secured his first triple-double of the season. Martin should continue to see plenty of opportunities to produce with Delaware as the season rolls on.