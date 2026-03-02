Tyrese Martin headshot

Tyrese Martin News: Drills five treys in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Martin produced 26 points (10-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and two blocks in 41 minutes Sunday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 124-112 win over Grand Rapids Gold.

Martin led the Blue Coats in scoring by posting an impressive shooting line. He added 15 of his 26 points from downtown and secured his first triple-double of the season. Martin should continue to see plenty of opportunities to produce with Delaware as the season rolls on.

Tyrese Martin
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrese Martin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrese Martin See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
43 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 1
Author Image
Joe Mayo
91 days ago
Week 7 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Top 5 Matchups & Players to Target
NBA
Week 7 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Top 5 Matchups & Players to Target
Author Image
Dan Bruno
91 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 24
Author Image
Joe Mayo
98 days ago
Which NBA Player Is Fastest on Every Team? 2024-25 Speed Rankings
NBA
Which NBA Player Is Fastest on Every Team? 2024-25 Speed Rankings
Author Image
Thomas Leary
285 days ago