Tyrese Martin News: Goes for 15 points Monday

Martin provided 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Monday's 113-99 loss to Indiana.

With D'Angelo Russell (lower leg), Ben Simmons (calf), Cam Thomas (hamstring) and Cameron Johnson (ankle) all sidelined, Martin started for the first time since Dec. 2, and he delivered a decent stat line. Even when he's not starting, Martin is seeing enough minutes to warrant fantasy consideration in deep formats as a streaming option. Over his last eight games, he's averaging 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists while logging 21.5 minutes per game.