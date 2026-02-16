Tyrese Martin headshot

Tyrese Martin News: Joining Sixers on two-way pact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2026 at 7:41am

Martin agreed Monday with the 76ers on a two-way contract, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

Philadelphia will reserve its vacant two-way roster spot for Martin after converting Jabari Walker to a standard deal. The addition of Martin bolsters the 76ers' depth on the wing, but he's more likely to see most of his playing time in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats. Before being cut loose by the Nets earlier this season, Martin averaged 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 18.8 minutes per contest over 37 appearances.

Tyrese Martin
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrese Martin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyrese Martin See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
30 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 1
Author Image
Joe Mayo
78 days ago
Week 7 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Top 5 Matchups & Players to Target
NBA
Week 7 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Top 5 Matchups & Players to Target
Author Image
Dan Bruno
78 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 24
Author Image
Joe Mayo
85 days ago
Which NBA Player Is Fastest on Every Team? 2024-25 Speed Rankings
NBA
Which NBA Player Is Fastest on Every Team? 2024-25 Speed Rankings
Author Image
Thomas Leary
272 days ago