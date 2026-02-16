Tyrese Martin News: Joining Sixers on two-way pact
Martin agreed Monday with the 76ers on a two-way contract, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.
Philadelphia will reserve its vacant two-way roster spot for Martin after converting Jabari Walker to a standard deal. The addition of Martin bolsters the 76ers' depth on the wing, but he's more likely to see most of his playing time in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats. Before being cut loose by the Nets earlier this season, Martin averaged 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 18.8 minutes per contest over 37 appearances.
