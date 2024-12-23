Tyrese Martin News: Leads bench with 14 points Monday

Martin registered 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Monday's 110-95 loss to Miami.

Martin ended Monday's game as the Nets' leading scorer off the bench as he registered double-digit points for the third time this season. The 2022 second-round pick has spent time in the G League with the Long Island Nets, but he has seen his playing time off Brooklyn's bench increase as of late and could have a consistent role moving forward. Martin will look to build off a strong performance in the Nets' next game against the Bucks on Thursday.