Tyrese Martin headshot

Tyrese Martin News: Not starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 4:21pm

Martin will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Martin drew a spot start Saturday due to the absence of D'Angelo Russell (ankle), but with Russell healthy, Martin will slide back to the second unit. Martin hasn't scored in double figures during his last four appearances, despite averaging 25.8 minutes per game.

Tyrese Martin
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
