Tyrese Martin News: Not starting Wednesday
Martin will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Martin drew a spot start Saturday due to the absence of D'Angelo Russell (ankle), but with Russell healthy, Martin will slide back to the second unit. Martin hasn't scored in double figures during his last four appearances, despite averaging 25.8 minutes per game.
