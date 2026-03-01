Tyrese Martin News: Posts double-double in G League win

Martin notched 22 points (8-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt), 14 rebounds, eight assists and two blocks during 38 minutes in Saturday's 143-123 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Martin excelled in various categories and ended up two dimes short of a triple-double during his first G League appearance of the 2025-26 campaign. Having signed a two-way deal with Philadelphia following his departure from Brooklyn, the versatile man might be involved in both NBA and G League play for the rest of the season, potentially getting meaningful minutes and production in the lower-level competition.