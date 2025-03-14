Fantasy Basketball
Tyrese Martin headshot

Tyrese Martin News: Pours in 19 during loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 10:39am

Martin contributed 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists over 22 minutes during Thursday's 116-110 loss to the Bulls.

Martin finished as the club's second-leading scorer in an efficient outing, tying his third-highest scoring outing across 48 regular-season appearances. The 26-year-old forward has carved out a significant role this season, mainly providing a spark from the second unit. Over his last five appearances, Martin has averaged 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 22.4 minutes per contest.

