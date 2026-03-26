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Tyrese Martin News: Pours in 45 in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 1:00pm

Martin registered 45 points (17-30 FG, 10-16 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 38 minutes Wednesday in the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 120-118 win over the Long Island Nets.

Martin was inactive for the 76ers for their 157-137 win over the Bulls on Wednesday, with the two-way player instead suiting up for the Blue Coats in what was his first G League appearance since March 1. The 27-year-old lit up Long Island from downtown in the win and is likely to stick around with Delaware through the weekend as the G League's regular season draws to a close. Unless he gets converted from his two-way contract, Martin will be eligible to play in just three more games for the 76ers through the end of the NBA's regular season. Even if Martin's availability at the NBA wasn't an issue, Philadelphia wouldn't have much of a need for him to provide depth on the wing after Paul George returned to action Wednesday upon serving a 25-game suspension.

Tyrese Martin
Philadelphia 76ers
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