Tyrese Martin News: Production dips Friday

Martin closed Friday's 123-100 loss to the Magic with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 24 minutes.

Coming off a career-high 30 points only two days prior, Martin came back to earth, landing just eight points. Although the 30-point effort was something to behold, it appears as though it could very well be his best game of the season. Leading up to his career night, Martin had played in only five games all season, scoring a total of 12 points. He could maintain a meaningful role as long as the Nets are dealing with injuries, although his production is unlikely to warrant significant attention.