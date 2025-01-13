Fantasy Basketball
Tyrese Martin headshot

Tyrese Martin News: Pulls down nine rebounds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 11:15am

Martin amassed 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-111 overtime loss to the Jazz.

Martin finished one board shy of his career-best mark of 10. He continues to impress for the shorthanded Nets and has become a popular fantasy pickup. Over his last five games, Martin has compiled averages of 14.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in 31.9 minutes.

Tyrese Martin
Brooklyn Nets
