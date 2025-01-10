Tyrese Martin News: Retreating to bench Friday

Martin is not in the Nets' starting lineup against the Nuggets on Friday, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Martin started in the Nets' last two games and averaged 13.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals over 31.5 minutes per contest. However, Martin will come off the bench Friday due to Ben Simmons (back/calf) returning from a four-game absence.