Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyrese Martin headshot

Tyrese Martin News: Retreating to bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Martin is not in the Nets' starting lineup against the Nuggets on Friday, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Martin started in the Nets' last two games and averaged 13.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals over 31.5 minutes per contest. However, Martin will come off the bench Friday due to Ben Simmons (back/calf) returning from a four-game absence.

Tyrese Martin
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now