Tyrese Martin News: Retreating to bench Tuesday

Martin will come off the bench during Tuesday's game against Boston, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The 26-year-old swingman will retreat to the second unit due to D'Angelo Russell returning from a one-game absence. Over nine outings (one start) during March, Martin has averaged 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 three-pointers across 23.8 minutes per game.