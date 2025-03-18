Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyrese Martin headshot

Tyrese Martin News: Retreating to bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Martin will come off the bench during Tuesday's game against Boston, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The 26-year-old swingman will retreat to the second unit due to D'Angelo Russell returning from a one-game absence. Over nine outings (one start) during March, Martin has averaged 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 three-pointers across 23.8 minutes per game.

Tyrese Martin
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now