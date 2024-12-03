Tyrese Martin News: Scores 15 points Monday

Martin recorded 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Monday's 128-102 loss to the Bulls.

Martin hasn't been able to replicate the 30-point outburst he delivered in the win over the Suns on Nov. 27, but at least he scored in double digits in his second career start. Martin is expected to be among the players who might experience an uptick in the usage rate with Cam Thomas (hamstring) sidelined, but he's not expected to hover around the 30-point mark on a regular basis going forward.