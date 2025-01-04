Tyrese Martin News: Scores 16 in expanded role

Martin logged 16 points (6-18 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five boards and three assists in 29 minutes during Saturday's 123-94 loss to the 76ers.

D'Angelo Russell (shin) going down in the first half of this contest opened up the floor for the second-year guard, who marked his second-highest point total of the season despite less-than-ideal efficiency. If Russell misses any more time going forward, Martin should be the main beneficiary. He's averaged 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 44.4 percent from the field and 41.7% from deep as a starter this season.