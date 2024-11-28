Tyrese Martin News: Scores career-high 30 points

Martin ended Wednesday's 127-117 win over the Suns with 30 points (10-13 FG, 8-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes.

To state that his performance came out of nowhere would be entirely accurate, as Martin had scored a combined 33 points in 21 previous career games at the NBA level before his scoring outburst. Martin will need to carve a steady role off the bench before being considered as a potential waiver pick-up in deep formats, as one game isn't enough to make him a player worth targeting in all leagues.