Tyrese Martin News: Set to sign two-way deal with 76ers

The 76ers plan to sign Martin to a two-way contract Monday, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.

Philadelphia has a vacant two-way roster spot after choosing to convert Jabari Walker to a standard deal. Martin is now set to join the 76ers as depth on the wing, but he's more likely to see steady work in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats. Before being cut loose by the Nets earlier this year, Martin averaged 7.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 18.8 minutes per contest over 37 games.