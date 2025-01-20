Tyrese Martin News: Sinks three treys in Sunday's loss
Martin had 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 127-101 loss to the Thunder.
The 25-year-old wing continues to fill a significant role for the injury-plagued Nets. Martin has played at least 20 minutes in eight of the last nine games (three starts), draining at least one three-pointer in all nine appearances while averaging 11.6 points, 4.8 boards, 2.6 assists and 2.0 threes in 28.2 minutes.
