Tyrese Martin headshot

Tyrese Martin News: Starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 22, 2025 at 4:22pm

Martin will start Wednesday's game against the Suns, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

With Cameron Johnson out with an ankle injury for the second leg of Brooklyn's back-to-back Wednesday, Martin will step into the starting lineup against Phoenix. Over five starts this season, Martin has averaged 11.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.4 threes in 31.5 minutes.

Tyrese Martin
Brooklyn Nets
