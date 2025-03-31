Tyrese Maxey Injury: Another absence coming

Maxey (finger) will not play Tuesday against the Knicks.

Maxey will sit out for a 16th straight game, and there's still no target date for his return. Back on March 26, head coach Nick Nurse said there was still some hope that Maxey would return before the end of the regular season. In the meantime, players such as Jared Butler and Lonnie Walker will likely continue to see an uptick in minutes.