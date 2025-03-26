Tyrese Maxey Injury: Could return before season's end

76ers head coach Nick Nurse updated Maxey's status, claiming the hope is he'll return before the end of the season, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Maxey will miss a 13th straight game for the 76ers on Wednesday due to back and finger injuries. Jared Butler and Jeff Dowtin will likely continue to shoulder the bulk of the load in the backcourt with Maxey still on the mend and no clear timetable for his return to the floor.