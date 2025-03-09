Tyrese Maxey Injury: Could return Monday

Head coach Nick Nurse said that Maxey (back/finger) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Though he missed his third straight game in Sunday's 126-122 win over the Jazz, Maxey took part in an on-court workout, a sign that he's making good progress in his recovery from a lower back sprain and finger sprain. The 76ers will presumably reassess Maxey early Monday before making a call on his status shortly before the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.