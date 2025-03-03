Tyrese Maxey Injury: Day-to-day with back bruise

Head coach Nick Nurse said after Monday's 119-102 loss to the Trail Blazers that the back injury that forced Maxey out of the game in the third quarter isn't considered "too serious," and the point guard will travel with the 76ers for Tuesday's game in Minnesota, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Maxey exited the game with 6:42 remaining in the third quarter, shortly after he took a hard fall. He finished with five points (2-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt), six assists and one steal in 23 minutes. Nurse said that Maxey has already been checked out by two team doctors who weren't overly concerned about the injury, which is being termed as back contusion. The 76ers will check back in on Maxey's condition early Tuesday, but it wouldn't be surprising if he ended up being sidelined for the second leg of a back-to-back set.