Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyrese Maxey headshot

Tyrese Maxey Injury: Dealing with finger sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 23, 2025 at 2:54pm

Maxey is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls due to a right finger sprain, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Maxey dropped 31 points during the 76ers' 105-103 loss to the Nets on Saturday, but it appears he injured his right finger in the process. He'll likely go through pregame warmups before Monday's game before a decision is made on his availability. Jared Butler would be the top candidate to slide into the starting five if Maxey is not cleared to play.

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now