Tyrese Maxey Injury: Dealing with finger sprain

Maxey is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls due to a right finger sprain, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Maxey dropped 31 points during the 76ers' 105-103 loss to the Nets on Saturday, but it appears he injured his right finger in the process. He'll likely go through pregame warmups before Monday's game before a decision is made on his availability. Jared Butler would be the top candidate to slide into the starting five if Maxey is not cleared to play.