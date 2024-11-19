Fantasy Basketball
Tyrese Maxey Injury: Deemed questionable for Wednesday

Updated on November 19, 2024 at 4:09pm

Maxey (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies.

Maxey has been sidelined for Philadelphia's previous six contests due to a right hamstring strain but could return to action against Memphis. The star guard went through a full practice Tuesday and will be on a heavy minutes restriction if he's upgraded to available, per Tony Jones of The Athletic.

