Tyrese Maxey Injury: Downgraded to out
Maxey (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Maxey was a late addition to the injury report with a right knee contusion and will ultimately miss Philadelphia's final game before the All-Star break. Coach Nick Nurse said Maxey took knee-to-knee contact during Tuesday's loss to Toronto, but the extent of the injury remains unclear. In Maxey's absence, Jared Butler, Ricky Council and Jeff Dowtin are candidates for increased roles.
