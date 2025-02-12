Fantasy Basketball
Tyrese Maxey headshot

Tyrese Maxey Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Maxey (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Maxey was a late addition to the injury report with a right knee contusion and will ultimately miss Philadelphia's final game before the All-Star break. Coach Nick Nurse said Maxey took knee-to-knee contact during Tuesday's loss to Toronto, but the extent of the injury remains unclear. In Maxey's absence, Jared Butler, Ricky Council and Jeff Dowtin are candidates for increased roles.

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
