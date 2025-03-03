Tyrese Maxey Injury: Exits to locker room vs. Portland

Maxey sustained an apparent back injury in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Trail Blazers and exited to the locker room, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Maxey was seemingly in a considerable amount of pain following the fall, staying on the ground and grabbing at his back before walking to the locker room. If the superstar point guard is unable to return, Jeff Dowtin and Lonnie Walker will likely see an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.