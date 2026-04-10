Tyrese Maxey Injury: Goes to locker room
Maxey went to the locker room due to an apparent injury to his right hand during the third quarter of Friday's game against the Pacers, Derek Bodner of AllPHLY.com reports.
Maxey appeared to injure his right hand following a collision while going for a loose ball, and he'll get evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Friday's game. Quentin Grimes should see more minutes off the bench for as long as Maxey is out of the game.
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