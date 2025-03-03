Tyrese Maxey Injury: Heads to locker room Monday

Maxey sustained an apparent back injury in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Trail Blazers and required a trip to the locker room, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Maxey appeared to be in a considerable amount of pain following a fall to the court, staying on the ground and grabbing at his back before walking to the locker room. If Maxey is unable to return, Jeff Dowtin and Jared Butler could cover most of the minutes at point guard for the rest of the game.