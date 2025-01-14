Fantasy Basketball
Tyrese Maxey headshot

Tyrese Maxey Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Maxey is questionable for Tuesday's game versus the Thunder with a left hand sprain.

Maxey was a late addition to the injury report which is a big concern for fantasy managers. Tuesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, and it's possible the 76ers will look to get him a day off for one of those games. If Maxey is held out Tuesday, guys like Reggie Jackson, Eric Gordon and Ricky Council could potentially step into larger roles.

