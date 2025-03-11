Tyrese Maxey Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Maxey (back/finger) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Wednesday marks the fifth game in a row that Maxey will miss due to a lower back sprain and finger sprain. The fifth-year guard has recently progressed to on-court activities, and his next opportunity to return is Friday against the Pacers. Jared Butler should remain in the 76ers' starting lineup for as long as Maxey is sidelined.