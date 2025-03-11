Fantasy Basketball
Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 2:47pm

Maxey (back/finger) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Wednesday marks the fifth game in a row that Maxey will miss due to a lower back sprain and finger sprain. The fifth-year guard has recently progressed to on-court activities, and his next opportunity to return is Friday against the Pacers. Jared Butler should remain in the 76ers' starting lineup for as long as Maxey is sidelined.

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
