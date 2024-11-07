Tyrese Maxey Injury: Out multiple weeks

The 76ers announced Thursday that Maxey is expected to miss a couple of weeks due to a right hamstring injury, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Maxey injured his right hamstring during Wednesday's game versus the Clippers. Although a full evaluation will come later in the day Thursday, the star guard is expected to be sidelined for an extended period. In Maxey's absence, Jared McCain, Kyle Lowry and Reggie Jackson are all candidates to receive increased playing time.