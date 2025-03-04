Tyrese Maxey Injury: Out Tuesday with back sprain

Maxey has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves due to a lower back sprain.

Maxey didn't return to Monday's 119-102 loss to the Trail Blazers after checking out of the game with 6:42 left in the third quarter due to what the 76ers had labeled as a lower back contusion, but the team is characterizing his injury as a sprain one day later. Though he'll remain out for the second leg of the back-to-back set, Maxey traveled with the 76ers to Minnesota and is being viewed as day-to-day. In Maxey's absence Tuesday, Quentin Grimes (bicep) -- if available -- along with Jeff Dowtin and Jared Butler should see added playmaking opportunities out of the backcourt.