Tyrese Maxey Injury: Participates in shootaround Tuesday

Maxey (hand), who is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, was able to participate in the club's shootaround, Dave Uram of KYW Newsradio reports.

Maxey was a late addition to the injury report due to a sprained left hand, though his ability to go through shootaround bodes well for his availability Tuesday. Over his last five outings, the star point guard has averaged 27.4 points, 8.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 39.0 minutes per game. If Maxey is sidelined against Oklahoma City, Reggie Jackson and Jeff Dowtin should receive a bump in playing time.