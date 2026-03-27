Tyrese Maxey Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Maxey (finger) is questionable for Saturday's game in Charlotte.
It was reported March 10 that Maxey would be re-evaluated in three weeks, which would have ruled him out for the rest of March, but he appears to be ahead of schedule. If Maxey is cleared to return, Quentin Grimes would likely head back to the second unit and Cameron Payne's minutes could see a sizable dip.
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