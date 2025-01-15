Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyrese Maxey headshot

Tyrese Maxey Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 11:42am

Maxey (hand) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Paul George (ankle) is also questionable, while Joel Embiid (foot) is out once again. Maxey was unable to play Tuesday against the Thunder, and it allowed Jeff Dowtin to record a career-high points in the loss. Reggie Jackson drew the start in Maxey's place, but he played just 17 minutes.

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now