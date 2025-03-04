Fantasy Basketball
Tyrese Maxey Injury: Ruled out against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 11:48am

Maxey (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Maxey may have avoided serious injury with his back issue, but he will be held out for Tuesday's clash against Minnesota. The shorthanded 76ers will likely have to lean on Lonnie Walker and Jeff Dowtin to pick up the slack in the backcourt for Philadelphia.

