Tyrese Maxey Injury: Seemingly avoids serious injury

Maxey (back) is believed to have avoided a significant injury after exiting Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Head coach Nick Nurse stated after the game that Maxey was examined by two doctors and that the point guard appears to have avoided a serious injury. "At this point, nothing too serious," said Nurse. "That could change in the morning." Nurse also mentioned that Maxey would travel with the team to Minnesota, giving him a chance to suit up for the second half of the team's back-to-back.