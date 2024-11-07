Tyrese Maxey Injury: To be re-evaluated in one week

Maxey sustained a right hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Maxey suffered the hamstring strain during Wednesday's loss to the Clippers and will miss at least one week. There is a good chance the star guard misses additional time, as Shams Charania of ESPN reported that the point guard would miss a couple of weeks. Jared McCain, Kyle Lowry and Reggie Jackson are all candidates for an increased role while Maxey works his way back to playing form.