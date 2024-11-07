Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tyrese Maxey headshot

Tyrese Maxey Injury: To be re-evaluated in one week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 7, 2024 at 3:39pm

Maxey sustained a right hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Maxey suffered the hamstring strain during Wednesday's loss to the Clippers and will miss at least one week. There is a good chance the star guard misses additional time, as Shams Charania of ESPN reported that the point guard would miss a couple of weeks. Jared McCain, Kyle Lowry and Reggie Jackson are all candidates for an increased role while Maxey works his way back to playing form.

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now