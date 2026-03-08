Tyrese Maxey Injury: To miss at least two games

Maxey suffered a right finger sprain in Saturday's loss to Atlanta and will miss at least two games, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The star point guard exited Saturday's contest with just 16 seconds remaining after colliding with Adem Bona, and the former won't play in Philadelphia's upcoming back-to-back set Monday and Tuesday against the Cavaliers and Grizzlies, respectively. With Maxey sidelined, Cameron Payne and Quentin Grimes are candidates for increased playing time, while Tyrese Martin could enter the rotation. Maxey's next opportunity to play will come Thursday in Detroit.