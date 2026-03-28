Tyrese Maxey Injury: Trending toward playing Saturday
Barring any pregame setbacks, Maxey (finger) is trending toward being available for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
It appears as though Maxey has progressed enough in his recovery from a right finger sprain to play Saturday in what would be his first game since March 7, though his official status will be confirmed closer to the 6:00 p.m. ET tipoff. His return would give the Sixers a significant boost -- especially on offense -- and would likely result in Quentin Grimes reverting to a bench role. In his 10 games prior to his injury, Maxey had averaged 29.6 points, 5.8 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 threes, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over 35.8 minutes per game.
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