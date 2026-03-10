Tyrese Maxey Injury: Will be re-evaluated in three weeks
Maxey has been diagnosed with a tendon injury in his right pinkie finger and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
This is a tough blow for the 76ers, who will also be without Paul George (suspension) until late March. Maxey sustained the finger injury with just 16 seconds remaining in Saturday's loss to Atlanta after colliding with Adem Bona. With Maxey sidelined for at least the next three weeks, VJ Edgecombe should see increased ball-handling duties, while Cameron Payne and Tyrese Martin are candidates for increased minutes.
