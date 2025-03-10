Tyrese Maxey Injury: Won't play Monday

Maxey (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Maxey will miss a fourth straight game due to a lower back sprain and finger sprain. The point guard was able to take part in an on-court workout ahead of Sunday's win over the Jazz and may be able to suit up Wednesday in Toronto. In his absence, Lonnie Walker, Jared Butler and Jeff Dowtin are candidates for increased roles.