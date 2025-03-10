Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyrese Maxey headshot

Tyrese Maxey Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 10, 2025 at 10:40am

Maxey (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hawks, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Maxey will miss a fourth straight game due to a lower back sprain and finger sprain. The point guard was able to take part in an on-court workout ahead of Sunday's win over the Jazz and may be able to suit up Wednesday in Toronto. In his absence, Lonnie Walker, Jared Butler and Jeff Dowtin are candidates for increased roles.

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now