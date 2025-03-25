Tyrese Maxey Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Maxey is out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards with a right finger sprain.

Maxey has missed 12 straight games due to a back and finger sprain, although he at least appears to be over the former ailment based on Philadelphia's injury report. The star guard's next chance to return comes Saturday against the Heat. In the meantime, the 76ers will continue to depend on the likes of Jared Butler, Jeff Dowtin and Jalen Hood-Schifino for the bulk of the backcourt minutes.