Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyrese Maxey headshot

Tyrese Maxey Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 1:59pm

Maxey is out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards with a right finger sprain.

Maxey has missed 12 straight games due to a back and finger sprain, although he at least appears to be over the former ailment based on Philadelphia's injury report. The star guard's next chance to return comes Saturday against the Heat. In the meantime, the 76ers will continue to depend on the likes of Jared Butler, Jeff Dowtin and Jalen Hood-Schifino for the bulk of the backcourt minutes.

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now