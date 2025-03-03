Tyrese Maxey Injury: Won't return Monday

Maxey has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a back injury, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Maxey injured his back while attempting a layup in the third quarter. He looked to be in considerable pain walking to the locker room, and the injury is severe enough for him to not return to Monday's contest. Maxey will end his night with five points (2-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt), six assists and one steal over 23 minutes. Jeff Dowtin and Lonnie Walker should see an increased workload for the rest of the game due to Maxey's absence.