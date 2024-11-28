Tyrese Maxey News: Big night not enough Wednesday

Maxey ended Wednesday's 122-115 overtime loss to Houston with 39 points (14-34 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and five steals in 45 minutes.

The 39-point haul was Maxey's second-best scoring output of the season, but his efforts were not enough to hand the 76ers the win after pushing a red-hot Rockets team to overtime. Maxey has been tasked with leading the 76ers offensively due to the absences of Paul George (knee) and Joel Embiid (knee), and while the results aren't there, he's certainly making an impact from a fantasy perspective. Through 11 appearances, Maxey is putting up 25.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.0 steals per contest.