Tyrese Maxey News: Cleared to play Monday
Maxey (finger) is available for Monday's game against the Bulls, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Maxey will play through a right finger sprain Monday, and he figures to handle a normal workload. Over his last 11 games, the star guard is averaging 30.1 points, 6.4 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 3.5 three-pointers in 38.4 minutes. With Joel Embiid (knee) sidelined against Chicago, Maxey is also primed to take on an increase in usage.
