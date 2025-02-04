Tyrese Maxey News: Continues to roll Tuesday

Maxey closed Tuesday's 118-116 win over the Mavericks with 33 points (13-22 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, 13 assists and two steals across 40 minutes.

Maxey and the injury-plagued 76ers got some reinforcements with the return of Joel Embiid (knee), but a slight downtick in usage didn't prevent the star guard from delivering his 18th game of the season with at least 30 points along with his eighth double-double in 2024-25. Maxey has scored at least 28 points in nine consecutive outings, a stretch where he's averaged 34.1 points, 7.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 4.1 threes in 39.1 minutes. As long as Maxey is able to continually handle such heavy workloads, he should remain an elite fantasy option even when Philadelphia's roster gets back to full strength.