Tyrese Maxey News: Delivers game-high 31 in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 10:34am

Maxey provided a game-high 31 points (11-25 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 assists and two steals over 44 minutes during Monday's 109-99 loss to the Suns.

The double-double was Maxey's fifth of the season in 28 appearances, and the star guard topped 30 points for the fourth time in the last eight games. Over that stretch, he's averaging 26.3 points, 7.3 assists, 3.6 threes, 2.8 boards and 2.4 steals, and he's been especially effective at the defensive end, recording multiple steals in six of those contests.

Tyrese Maxey
Philadelphia 76ers
