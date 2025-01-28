Tyrese Maxey News: Dominates Lakers with 43 points

Maxey notched a game-high 43 points (15-26 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 win over the Lakers.

Maxey scored 27 points in the first half and had 41 through three quarters, so he could have put together an even bigger performance had Tuesday's contest not been out of hand down the stretch. The star guard enjoyed his third 40-point effort of the season and continues to pile up the points over his last nine games, where he's averaged 32.0 points, 6.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 3.4 three-pointers in 39.8 minutes. With Joel Embiid (knee) out and Paul George (finger) questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Kings, the 76ers may have to keep depending heavily upon Maxey as their primary playmaker.